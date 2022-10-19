Connect with us

C2C 2023 headliner Thomas Rhett releases new video with Katy Perry for ‘Where We Started’

Dreamy new video for the duo’s reflective ballad.

Published

Thomas Rhett Katy Perry
Credit: John Shearer

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have released the music video for their duet ‘Where We Started.’ Directed by Patrick Tracy, the video for the title track from Thomas Rhett’s sixth studio album finds each artist contently reflecting on their own journeys.

“Working with Katy has been a really collaborative process,” said Thomas Rhett. “From tracking the song in the studio, to performing it on American Idol, to this video – her input has made this whole experience really special for me.”

Katy shared: “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”

Celebrating a decade of bringing country to the masses, C2C, Europe’s biggest country music festival, is back for 2023, and Thomas Rhett will be headlining!

Country to Country has established itself as the annual destination to see some of the world’s best country artists and future stars. The festival is set to bring yet another incredible line up to The O2 London, 3Arena Dublin and The OVO Hydro, Glasgow from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 March 2023. 

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 21st October and are available from:

