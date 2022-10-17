Connect with us

Priscilla Presley announces ‘An Evening With’ UK tour for 2023

The actress and businesswoman is heading out on tour.

Published

Priscilla Presley
Credit: Priscilla Presley

Actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley is heading out on her first UK Tour in 2023 with ‘An Evening with Priscilla Presley’. 

The former wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla is the co-founder and former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company that turned Graceland into one of the top tourist attractions in the USA.

As an actress, Priscilla has starred in the ‘Naked Gun’ series on the big screen and ‘Dallas’ on the small screen.

In intimate conversation with Radio and TV presenter Edith Bowman, Priscilla will be sharing personal stories from her illustrious career, life and marriage to the King of Rock n Roll. Audiences will be treated to never-before-seen home footage of Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

VIP Packages are available for the chance to meet Priscilla and enjoy the best seats in the house.

The dates are:

Saturday 1st April 2023 – Glasgow City Halls Grand Hall 
Sunday 2nd April 2023 – Manchester Opera House 
Monday 3rd April 2023 – London Palladium 
Wednesday 5th April 2023 – Birmingham Town Hall 
Thursday 6th April 2023 – Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Tickets for ‘An Evening with Priscilla Presley’ UK Tour go on sale on Friday 21st October 2022 at 9AM GMT from www.aegp.uk/PP2023.

