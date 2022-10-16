‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2022 episode 7 season finale preview

The fourth series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continued on Sunday night. The remaining celebs began the sixth phase of the condensed SAS selection course.

In episode 6, the theme was Escape. The purpose of the sixth phase was to drain the recruits both physically and emotionally before they embarked on the escape and evasion. DS Rudy briefed the recruits before sending them out for the first challenge.

The first challenge was evasive driving. Each celeb recruit was put behind the wheel and tasked with driving through simulated hostile territory. As the pressure mounted they would then come under fire and have to make a split-second decision to escape safely through a manned checkpoint.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Number 3, Callum had to be given a quick tutorial on how to drive a manual gearbox. He picked it up quickly and make smart decisions on the course allowing him to pass successfully. Many of the other recruits failed by going off road or trying to turn around. Number 8, AJ was last up and he seemed to be doing well and made it across the border. However, DS Billy realised that AJ hadn’t identified the threat as he completely failed to see the attackers.

Back at base the recruits were upset to find their evening meal was just a couple of bananas and some apples. The DS met to discuss progress and decided to bring AJ in for questioning. They asked him about mistakes he had made and he spoke of an accident that resulted in his girlfriend suffering burns. He explained that the explosions on the driving task had triggered memories of the incident. DS Foxy and Billy gave advice on how to deal with it.

As the celebs settled down for bed the DS called them out to the parade square for another beasting. It would continue until at least one of the celebs handed in their number to voluntarily withdraw from the course. Number 11, Shannon struggled due to pain from a knee injury. After almost an hour it was number 6, Jonathan who decided to withdraw first due to an injury.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

The DS met again to discuss progress and were impressed at the level of effort all recruits put into the beasting. They decided to bring in Callum for questioning. He explained he was there to challenge himself and spoke about the relationship he had with her father and the charity work he has dedicated himself to. Foxy said he’d need to dig deep to get to the end of the course.

Next the recruits were called in one by one to watch videos from their loved ones. This test is designed to see how they handle their emotions and it certainly seemed to have the desired outcome. Many of the recruits found themselves very emotional and even in tears.

As they settled down again for sleep the escape and evasion challenge began. The recruits were split into two teams with AJ leading Alpha and Callum leading Bravo. Rudy briefed them on their mission to locate a downed pilot. With just a basic map and compass the teams had to navigate a valley to a rendezvous point 6km away.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

All the while, a hunter force would be pursuing the teams. Alpha made good progress in the right direction while Bravo got a bit lost and ended up taking a huge detour. Bravo managed to make up a lot of ground before having to run from the hunter force. Alpha also had to evade the hunters and had to hit the ground when a flare was lit. Alpha tried to race to the RV point but ran into a trap set by the hunters and were captured.

Only seven celebrity recruits remain as they face the final and most brutal phase of the course.

Captured by the Hunter Force while trying to escape, they’re questioned by a specialist team of interrogators with over 40 years’ experience in war zones. The recruits must keep to their cover story while subjected to punishing interrogation techniques, including ice baths and being buried in a box in a bid to force a confession.

As they edge closer to the end of the course, who will crack under the pressure and hand in their armband? And who will survive to make it through to the final task?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 concludes at 9pm Sunday 16th October on Channel 4. Preview the episode with our gallery: