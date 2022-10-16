Connect with us

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

TV

‘Save Our Squad with David Beckham’ debuts first trailer

The series will debut on Disney+ in November.

Published

Footballing legend David Beckham is heading to Disney+ with new series ‘Save Our Squad with David Beckham’ and the first trailer has just debuted.

Arriving on the streamer on 9th November, the series is co-produced by Twenty Twenty and Beckham’s own Studio 99

‘Save Our Squad with David Beckham’ is a heart-warming series that sees Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys, a young, grassroots team who are at the bottom of their league, facing relegation. However, this isn’t just any league… this is the same league that David played in as a young boy. Working with the head coaches, he’ll try to turn the team’s fortunes around. 

Beckham mentors the young squad, sharing stories from his own playing career which spanned over 20 years and saw him play for some of the most successful clubs in the world, to help them learn valuable lessons about practice, ambition and teamwork. Off the pitch, Beckham gets the chance to spend time with players and their families, learning about their lives, hopes and concerns and talking to them about the importance of collaboration, work ethic and community.

In the first trailer, we see the first time the squad meet Beckham, with one member of the team quizzing him on missed penalties. For Beckham, this role is about giving back as we see him mentor the boys, give them inspiring team talks and even get his boots back on to try to score a trademark Beckham free kick against our young team.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

