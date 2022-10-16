‘The B*st*rd Son & The Devil Himself’: take a look at Netflix’s upcoming supernatural series

‘The B*st*rd Son & the Devil Himself’ launches on Netflix on 28th October 2022, just in time for Halloween.

The young adult drama is written by Joe Barton (‘The Lazarus Project’) and based on the ‘Half Bad’ books by Sally Green. The series features a score by British pop group Let’s Eat Grandma.

Directed by Colm McCarthy (‘Black Mirror: Black Museum’), Rachna Suri (‘Mr Whippy’) and Debs Paterson (‘Willow’), the series stars Jay Lycurgo (‘Titans’, ‘The Batman’, ‘I May Destroy You’), Nadia Parkes (‘Domina’, ‘Starstruck’), Emilien Vekemans (‘Transferts’), Isobel Jesper Jones, Paul Ready (‘Motherland’, ‘The Terror’), David Gyasi (‘Carnival Row’, ‘Troy: Fall of a City’), Kerry Fox (‘Conversations with Friends’, ‘Last Tango in Halifax’), Liz White (‘Unforgotten’, ‘Brexit: The Uncivil War’), Karen Connell (‘Vikings’), Fehinti Balogun (‘I May Destroy You’, ‘Dune’), Misha Butler (‘Kiss Me First’) as well as singer Roísín Murphy making her drama debut.

Sixteen-year-old Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) is the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch. Fearing he will follow in his father’s footsteps, Nathan is closely monitored throughout his childhood. As the boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ fray, Nathan – along with mischievous Annalise (Nadia Parkes) and charismatic Gabriel (Emilien Vekemans) – will soon discover who he truly is.

