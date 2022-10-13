Connect with us

Cody Johnson is the most nominated Country artist at the American Music Awards

Rising star just keeps going from strength to strength

Published

Cody Johnson
Credit: Chris Douglas

One of the hottest rising stars in country music, Cody Johnson, received three nominations today (October 13th) for the upcoming 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs). Cody leads as the most nominated artist in the country genre categories – Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album (‘Human The Double Album’), and Favourite Country Song (“’Til You Can’t”). The nominations are Cody’s first-ever for the AMAs. The 2022 American Music Awards will air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. EST/PST, 7 p.m. CST on ABC. 

“This feat goes to all the passionate #COJONation fans who buy and stream the music, come to the shows, and engage with us on every level. They have helped us pave the way we want to go with my brand of Country Music. I’m eternally grateful,” said Cody. 

Fan voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com.The “2022 American Music Awards” winners are voted entirely by fans so all you COJONation fans need to get clicking away!

