‘Souls’: see the trailer for Sky’s upcoming mind-bending drama

The trailer has been released for upcoming Sky Original drama ‘Souls’.

The mind-bending series is coming to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in November. The series won Best Screenplay and Best Music at CannesSeries TV Festival.

In Stockholm, pregnant pathologist Allie tries everything to prevent her beloved husband and pilot Leo from flying. In Berlin, 25-year-old Linn joins a cult whose members, for a variety of reasons, desperately want to believe in life after death. Meanwhile in a hospital in the middle of Germany, Hanna wakes up after a serious car accident and wonders how her 14-year-old son Jacob managed to save them both from drowning.

When, a few days after the accident, Jacob suddenly claims to remember a past life as a pilot of a missing passenger plane, he dramatically changes the fate of the three women. Is he telling the truth?

The series is led by Aaron Kissiov (‘The Wild Things: The Legend Lives’) as Jacob alongside Brigitte Hobmeier (‘Part of Us’) as Hanna, Julia Koschitz (‘Under the Pear Tree’) as Allie, Lili Epply (‘Ostwind – Ari’s Arrival’) as Linn, Aleksandar Jovanovic (‘The Croatia Crime Fiction’) as Sebastian, Selam Tadese (‘Snow Maiden’) as Eddie, Godehard Giese (‘Babylon Berlin’) as Vincent, Abak Safaei-Rad (‘Relationships’) as Emma, Derya Dilber (‘Wet Dog’) as Mathilda and Laurence Rupp (‘Barbarians’) as Leo.

‘Souls’ is created by Alex Eslam, co-directed with Hanna Maria Heidrich and based on an idea by Malte Can. It is written by Alex Eslam with Lisa van Brakel, Erol Yesilkaya and Senad Halilbasic. The Executive Producers for Sky Studios are Lucia Vogdt, Frank Jastfelder and Marcus Ammon.