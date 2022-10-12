Connect with us

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Week 4 songs and dances revealed

Get all of the details for this weekend’s live show.

Published

Karen and Jayde
Strictly Come Dancing 2022,08-10-2022,TX3 LIVE SHOW,TX3,Karen Hauer, Jayde Adams,*Dress Run* STRICTLY EMBARGOED until 20:40hrs, Saturday 8th October 2022.,BBC,Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing‘ continues this weekend as the remaining 13 couples battle it out to keep their place in the ballroom.

Last weekend saw a shock bottom two with Richie Anderson and Fleur East competing to stay in the competition. It was Richie and his partner Giovanni Pernice that left the competition, much to the shock of the audience in the studio and at home.

This weekend it’s back-to-business as the couples dance again and move on from the show-stopping Movie Week live show.

Find out what each couple will be dancing and what they’re dancing to…

  • Ellie and Nikita: Salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice
  • Ellie and Johannes: Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu
  • Fleur and Vito: Argentine Tango to Paint it Black by Ciara
  • Helen and Gorka: Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela
  • Jayde and Karen: American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler
  • Kym and Graziano: Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings
  • Molly and Carlos: Cha Cha Cha to Do What I Do by Lady Bri
  • Hamza and Jowita: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez
  • James and Amy: Quickstep to Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders
  • Matt and Nadiya: Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney
  • Tony and Katya: American Smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker
  • Tyler and Dianne: Couples’ Choice: Garage Megamix
  • Will and Nancy: Rumba to The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One. Another couple will leave the show in Sunday night’s results show.

