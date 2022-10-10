Connect with us

Michelle Heaton confirmed for ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2023

The Liberty X singer is swapping her mic for skates.

Published

Michelle Heaton
Credit: ITV

Liberty X star Michelle Heaton is the next celebrity confirmed for the new series of ‘Dancing on Ice‘.

Revealing the news this morning exclusively on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’, Michelle said: “I’m so excited – I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general. I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

Michelle is the tenth celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football legend John Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne, TV personality Joey Essex, comedian Darren Harriott and actress and West End star Carley Stenson

‘Dancing on Ice’ returns to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with a new cast of eleven celebrities.

