Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Elle King announces her ‘Come Get Your Wife’ Country album

Elle King leans into her southern Ohio roots for inspiration on her first Country music album.

Published

Elle King
Credit: Sony Music

Elle King can do many things, ranging from exuberant alternative/punk to soul pop. She’s also been a compelling presence in country music; winning both Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards and breaking the 30 year old, glass-ceiling record for women on the radio charts with the lead single “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home).”  She’s collaborated with Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and been on tour with Chris Stapleton for the better part of 2022; it’s been an unbridled love fest with Nashville’s music community.

Now she makes it country music official with Come Get Your Wife, a dozen glorious tracks that run a gauntlet of styles and attitudes leaving King’s roots showing.  Set for release on Jan. 27, the quadruple Grammy nominee co-produced the album with award winning songwriter Ross Copperman and the result is a collection that moves through all the topics. From being a hot mess, a glorious excess and a woman coming into her own, King has created a very real, small-town frayed at the edges but solid at the core.

“Even the album title, it comes from something some asshole said to my partner one night. Something thrown off in a bar, intended to put me in my place… and he probably didn’t think twice about it.  But I did.”

Indeed, she did. Elle King, singular, swaggering, sardonic, is a musically and personally fearless woman.With ‘Come Get Your Wife’, she sharpens her gaze, digs into her roots, puts her banjo front and center and creates a record that’s as alive and electric as she is. Taking all the pieces – the rock, soul, (blue)grass and country that she loves – she’s made an album that demands your attention, then delivers on all cylinders.

Elle King
Credit: Sony Music

“There’s something about how you put the pieces together,” King offers of her first true country project. “This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do. It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are – and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.”

Track Listing 

1.     Ohio – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

2.     Before You Met Me – Written by Tofer Brown, Margaret McRee & Lauren Hungate

3.     Try Jesus – Written by Elle King, Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley & Ben Johnson

4.     Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home) with Miranda Lambert – Written by Elle King and Martin Johnson

5.     Lucky – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

6.     Worth A Shot (featuring Dierks Bentley) Written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne

7.     Tulsa – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

8.     Crawlin’ Mood – Written by Charlie Worsham & Jesse Frasure

9.     Bonafide – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

10.  Blacked Out – Written by Elle King and Martin Johnson

11.  Out Yonder – Written by Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

12.  Love Go By – Written by Elle King, Geoffrey Warburton & Joe Janiak

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Starstruck - Adam Lambert Starstruck - Adam Lambert

Music

Adam Lambert releases ‘Mad About the Boy’ and confirms ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ performance

Hear the singer's take on the Noël Coward song.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: Red Light Walter Presents: Red Light

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Red Light’ preview – exceptional acting on display in this engaging drama

Carice van Houten leads the incredible cast.

7 days ago
Adam Lambert on Strictly Come Dancing Adam Lambert on Strictly Come Dancing

Music

Watch Adam Lambert’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ performance of ‘Mad About the Boy’

The spine-tingling performance is here for you to watch.

2 days ago
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Week 3 Movie Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing to what this weekend.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you