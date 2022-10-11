Elle King announces her ‘Come Get Your Wife’ Country album

Elle King can do many things, ranging from exuberant alternative/punk to soul pop. She’s also been a compelling presence in country music; winning both Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards and breaking the 30 year old, glass-ceiling record for women on the radio charts with the lead single “Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home).” She’s collaborated with Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and been on tour with Chris Stapleton for the better part of 2022; it’s been an unbridled love fest with Nashville’s music community.

Now she makes it country music official with Come Get Your Wife, a dozen glorious tracks that run a gauntlet of styles and attitudes leaving King’s roots showing. Set for release on Jan. 27, the quadruple Grammy nominee co-produced the album with award winning songwriter Ross Copperman and the result is a collection that moves through all the topics. From being a hot mess, a glorious excess and a woman coming into her own, King has created a very real, small-town frayed at the edges but solid at the core.

“Even the album title, it comes from something some asshole said to my partner one night. Something thrown off in a bar, intended to put me in my place… and he probably didn’t think twice about it. But I did.”

Indeed, she did. Elle King, singular, swaggering, sardonic, is a musically and personally fearless woman.With ‘Come Get Your Wife’, she sharpens her gaze, digs into her roots, puts her banjo front and center and creates a record that’s as alive and electric as she is. Taking all the pieces – the rock, soul, (blue)grass and country that she loves – she’s made an album that demands your attention, then delivers on all cylinders.

Credit: Sony Music

“There’s something about how you put the pieces together,” King offers of her first true country project. “This whole album is a crazy quilt of all sorts of moments and things that might not seem to go together, but because they’re me, they do. It’s very Southern Ohio, very who we are – and very much a lot of people who are just like me, because I know they’re out there.”

Track Listing

1. Ohio – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

2. Before You Met Me – Written by Tofer Brown, Margaret McRee & Lauren Hungate

3. Try Jesus – Written by Elle King, Geoffrey Warburton, Casey Cathleen Smith, Ashley Gorley & Ben Johnson

4. Drunk (And I Don’t Want To Go Home) with Miranda Lambert – Written by Elle King and Martin Johnson

5. Lucky – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

6. Worth A Shot (featuring Dierks Bentley) Written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne

7. Tulsa – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

8. Crawlin’ Mood – Written by Charlie Worsham & Jesse Frasure

9. Bonafide – Written by Elle King, Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

10. Blacked Out – Written by Elle King and Martin Johnson

11. Out Yonder – Written by Bobby Hamrick, Ella Langley & Matt McKinney

12. Love Go By – Written by Elle King, Geoffrey Warburton & Joe Janiak