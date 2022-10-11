Reba McEntire announces ‘The Ultimate Christmas Collection’ release

Reba McEntire presents, ‘Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection’, set to release Friday, November 4th. The collection is made up of favorites from her previous Christmas releases along with the stirring track “I Needed Christmas,” featured in the Lifetime movie “Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune.” The collection is available for pre-order now HERE.

“I’m excited to share this newly packaged collection of my all-time favorite Christmas songs,” said Reba. “It was so hard to narrow down to just twelve songs, but I hope my fans enjoy this journey through time!”

Fans can find limited edition holiday merch, including a sweatshirt, ornament, mug and lithograph available for pre-order now HERE.