Hardy releases 3 new songs & announces his ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ album

Just over two years since the release of his debut album, ‘A Rock’ , HARDY is introducing the next chapter of his critically acclaimed catalog. On his second full-length album, ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ out January 20th 2023 via Big Loud Records.

He soars into uncharted territory, marrying country and rock in a two-part, 17-track duality showcase. The “promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter) masterfully hones the sounds and themes of both the influences he grew up listening to and the life he grew up living on an album unlike anything our format has seen before.

Credit: Big Loud Records

“the mockingbird & THE CROW is, in my opinion, the best thing I’ve made so far,” HARDY shares. “I had a lot of time to get in the weeds making this record with some of my favorite people in Nashville, and it truly captures every part of who I am as an artist. I’m honored that I get to share it with you next year; can’t wait to hear what you think about it.”

The double-edged project was recorded between Ocean Way and Blackbird Studios in Nashville, entirely produced by Joey Moi with co-production by HARDY and Derek Wells, and co-production on select tracks by David Garcia, Jordan Schmidt, Ben Johnson, Andrew Wade, Jeremy McKinnon, and Cody Quistad. Completely co-written by HARDY with a rolodex of Music Row’s finest – Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins, Hillary Lindsey, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and more.

Pre-order / pre-save the mockingbird & THE CROW here.

Last night, the country rocker took to social media to surprise fans, announcing a miniature album preview available immediately, releasing three brand new songs – “here lies country music,” “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” and “TRUCK BED.”

“here lies country music” name drops genre tropes, staple hit singles, and stereotypical pass times to create a fictional world where country music has played its last gig. The title track transitions the record from the mockingbird to THE CROW, balancing country and rock sensibilities and pinpointing the essence of the project. Jacked up and ready to stay stuck in your head, “TRUCK BED” is an addictive, twisty, rock/pop-infused banger anchored by a chorus as clever as it is catchy: “I woke up on the wrong side of the truck bed this morning.”