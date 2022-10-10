Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Hardy releases 3 new songs & announces his ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ album

Fascinating sophomore album on the way from one of Nashville’s best writers.

Published

HARDYfeat
Credit: Big Loud Records

 Just over two years since the release of his debut album, ‘A Rock’ , HARDY is introducing the next chapter of his critically acclaimed catalog. On his second full-length album, ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ out January 20th 2023 via Big Loud Records.

He soars into uncharted territory, marrying country and rock in a two-part, 17-track duality showcase. The “promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter) masterfully hones the sounds and themes of both the influences he grew up listening to and the life he grew up living on an album unlike anything our format has seen before.

HARDY
Credit: Big Loud Records

“the mockingbird & THE CROW is, in my opinion, the best thing I’ve made so far,” HARDY shares. “I had a lot of time to get in the weeds making this record with some of my favorite people in Nashville, and it truly captures every part of who I am as an artist. I’m honored that I get to share it with you next year; can’t wait to hear what you think about it.”

The double-edged project was recorded between Ocean Way and Blackbird Studios in Nashville, entirely produced by Joey Moi with co-production by HARDY and Derek Wells, and co-production on select tracks by David Garcia, Jordan Schmidt, Ben Johnson, Andrew Wade, Jeremy McKinnon, and Cody Quistad. Completely co-written by HARDY with a rolodex of Music Row’s finest – Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins, Hillary Lindsey, Jessie Jo Dillon, David Garcia, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and more.

Pre-order / pre-save the mockingbird & THE CROW here.

Last night, the country rocker took to social media to surprise fans, announcing a miniature album preview available immediately, releasing three brand new songs – “here lies country music,” “the mockingbird & THE CROW,” and “TRUCK BED.”

“here lies country music” name drops genre tropes, staple hit singles, and stereotypical pass times to create a fictional world where country music has played its last gig. The title track transitions the record from the mockingbird to THE CROW, balancing country and rock sensibilities and pinpointing the essence of the project. Jacked up and ready to stay stuck in your head, “TRUCK BED” is an addictive, twisty, rock/pop-infused banger anchored by a chorus as clever as it is catchy: “I woke up on the wrong side of the truck bed this morning.”

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Starstruck - Adam Lambert Starstruck - Adam Lambert

Music

Adam Lambert releases ‘Mad About the Boy’ and confirms ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ performance

Hear the singer's take on the Noël Coward song.

3 days ago
Strictly Come Dancing Strictly Come Dancing

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Week 3 Movie Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing to what this weekend.

5 days ago
Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: Red Light Walter Presents: Red Light

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Red Light’ preview – exceptional acting on display in this engaging drama

Carice van Houten leads the incredible cast.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you