Watch as Ashley McBryde is invited to become an Opry member by Garth Brooks

Also watch Ashley censor ‘Brenda Put Your Bra On’ for a live appearance on CBS.

Published

Ashley McBryde Opry
Credit: CBS

While performing at the Grand Ole Opry a little over a year ago, current five-time CMA nominee and two-time winner Ashley McBryde shared with the audience, “I dream about joining the Opry and what that day will be like — Will I cry the entire time? Will I be seated? Who will ask me? I dream about that more than I dream about my wedding.” No longer dreaming about the special day, the Arkansas native has officially been invited to be the newest member of the revered Country institution by Garth Brooks on CBS Mornings. Watch the clip below:


 “It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life,” McBryde answered through joyful tears. “There’s the GRAMMYs and there’s being a member of the Grand Ole Opry – they are the two greatest things that can happen to you as an entertainer. I’ve always said I will earn it, and this is a pretty surreal moment.”
 
On the heels of the release of critically acclaimed Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, McBryde took to NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to perform ‘Brenda Put Your Bra On,’ joined by album collaborator Pillbox Patti. Watch the performance below and watch out for the that little smile on Ashley’s face as she has to censor ‘tits’ to ‘bits’!

