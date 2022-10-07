Connect with us

Falling for Christmas

Film

‘Falling For Christmas’: Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet showcase chemistry in new trailer

The Christmas film arrives on Netflix in November.

Published

The trailer has arrived for Netflix’s forthcoming Christmas movie ‘Falling For Christmas’ starring Lindsay Lohan (‘Mean Girls’) and Chord Overstreet (‘Glee’).

The much-anticipated film sees Lohan returning to the comedy genre and it’s her first significant film lead role for some time.

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The trailer promises plenty of laughs, a romance to root for and some good light-hearted rom-com fun. What’s not to love?

‘Falling For Christmas’ arrives on Netflix on 10th November 2022. Watch the trailer at the top of this article.

