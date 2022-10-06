Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Gymnast Nile Wilson and ‘Coronation Street’ star Mollie Gallagher join ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2023 line-up

Five celebs have now been confirmed for the new series.

Published

Nile Wilson and Mollie Gallagher
Credit: ITV

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and ‘Coronation Street’ star Mollie Gallagher are the next celebrities confirmed for the 2023 series of ‘Dancing on Ice‘.

Revealing the news on his YouTube channel, Nile said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s ‘Dancing on Ice’! This is a really cool thing. I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.  I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

On what he hopes to bring to the ice, Nile said: “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!” 

Speaking exclusively to ‘Lorraine’, Mollie said: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!” 

On seeking advice from her ‘Coronation Street’ co-stars, Mollie said: “I’ll be getting all the tips I can because I’m going to need it!” 

Mollie is the fifth celebrity to be announced, joining the previously announced actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, football legend Josh Fashanu, Love Island Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and olympic gymnast Nile Wilson. 

‘Dancing on Ice’, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV and ITVX in 2023.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Essex County Essex County

EF Country

Essex County – Self-Titled EP review

Cracking set of Rock-meets-Country songs from UK brothers.

6 days ago
Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

2 days ago
KAKU: Ancient Seal KAKU: Ancient Seal

Games & Tech

‘KAKU: Ancient Seal’: coming to PC, PS5 & PS4 in 2023

Play the demo now for this new open-world adventure.

5 days ago
Ben Burgess Ben Burgess

EF Country

Interview: Ben Burgess talks ideas & inspirations behind debut album ‘Tears the Size of Texas’

On debut album release day we talk to the man behind one of the strongest releases of the year.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you