Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Alana Springsteen invited to make her Grand Ole Opry debut by Luke Bryan

Important milestone for rising Country singer.

Published

Alana Springsteen
Credit: The Grand Ole Opry

Deemed “one of Nashville’s most buzzworthy emerging artists” by E! News, fast-rising artist-songwriter Alana Springsteen will make her Grand Ole Opry debut on October 18, which also coincides with her 22nd birthday. Breaking the news to Springsteen via a special FaceTime call from Country music superstar Luke Bryanwatch the surprise on Instagram. For tickets to see Springsteen click here

Alana Springsteen
Credit: The Grand Ole Opry

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was little. There are so many videos of me at nine years old, playing a guitar that was bigger than me in the house I grew up in. I’d put on shows for my parents and grandparents in Virginia, and we’d all pretend they were watching me on the Grand Ole Opry stage,” shares Springsteen. “Getting the FaceTime call from Luke [Bryan] was surreal. I was 10 years old when I saw him play ‘Rain Is A Good Thing’ at the Opry. I had just taken a tour with my parents and we got to watch the show from the pews onstage, which I thought was the coolest thing. It was one of those moments that added fuel to the fire as I realized I wanted to chase this dream. After I hung up with Luke, I called my parents and grandparents. I’m so grateful they’re going to be there to watch me play. To be fair, they’ve seen me play the Opry hundreds of times, but we won’t have to use our imaginations on October 18! Thank you to the entire Opry team for the invite, and to Luke for taking the time to make this an extra special memory for me. “I GET TO PLAY THE OPRY!”

Springsteen will kick off 2023 as the special guest on Adam Doleac’s ‘Barstool Whiskey Wonderland’ tour. Running February through May, tickets go on sale this Friday (10/7) at 10 a.m. (local). For a full list of tour dates and ticketing information, please visit AlanaSpringsteen.com.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Essex County Essex County

EF Country

Essex County – Self-Titled EP review

Cracking set of Rock-meets-Country songs from UK brothers.

6 days ago
Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

2 days ago
Ben Burgess Ben Burgess

EF Country

Interview: Ben Burgess talks ideas & inspirations behind debut album ‘Tears the Size of Texas’

On debut album release day we talk to the man behind one of the strongest releases of the year.

6 days ago
KAKU: Ancient Seal KAKU: Ancient Seal

Games & Tech

‘KAKU: Ancient Seal’: coming to PC, PS5 & PS4 in 2023

Play the demo now for this new open-world adventure.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you