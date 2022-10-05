‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Week 3 Movie Week songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ continues this weekend after waving goodbye to its first couple – Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington – during last weekend’s results show.

For Week 3 it’s the iconic Movie Week. Get ready for all the drama, romance and action from some of the greatest films ever made, brought to life on the dance floor.

The songs and dances for the 14 remaining couples are:

Ellie and Nikita: Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist

Ellie and Johannes: Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids

Fleur and Vito: American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Helen and Gorka: Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease

Jayde and Karen: Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance

Kym and Graziano: Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Molly and Carlos: Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Hamza and Jowita: Rumba to the Theme from Jurassic Park

James and Amy: Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galazy

Matt and Nadiya: Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Richie and Giovanni: Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Tony and Katya: Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Tyler and Dianne: Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence

Will and Nancy: American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing

Who will top the leaderboard and who will be battling for survival in the bottom two? Make your predictions now ahead of the show this weekend.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues at 6.30pm on BBC One this Saturday.