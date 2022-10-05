Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 Week 3 Movie Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing to what this weekend.

Published

Strictly Come Dancing
Credit: BBC

Strictly Come Dancing‘ continues this weekend after waving goodbye to its first couple – Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington – during last weekend’s results show.

For Week 3 it’s the iconic Movie Week. Get ready for all the drama, romance and action from some of the greatest films ever made, brought to life on the dance floor.

The songs and dances for the 14 remaining couples are:

  • Ellie and Nikita: Quickstep to Peppy and George from The Artist
  • Ellie and Johannes: Cha Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids
  • Fleur and Vito: American Smooth to Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid
  • Helen and Gorka: Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease
  • Jayde and Karen: Cha Cha Cha to What A Feeling from Flashdance
  • Kym and Graziano: Charleston to If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
  • Molly and Carlos: Waltz to One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story
  • Hamza and Jowita: Rumba to the Theme from Jurassic Park
  • James and Amy: Cha Cha Cha to Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galazy
  • Matt and Nadiya: Viennese Waltz to Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
  • Richie and Giovanni: Samba to Hakuna Matata from The Lion King
  • Tony and Katya: Samba to You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty
  • Tyler and Dianne: Charleston to Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence
  • Will and Nancy: American Smooth to Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing

Who will top the leaderboard and who will be battling for survival in the bottom two? Make your predictions now ahead of the show this weekend.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues at 6.30pm on BBC One this Saturday.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Essex County Essex County

EF Country

Essex County – Self-Titled EP review

Cracking set of Rock-meets-Country songs from UK brothers.

5 days ago
Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – review

Ambitious. Audacious. Awesome. Welcome to Lindeville, folks.

7 days ago
Bullet Train - Blu-ray Bullet Train - Blu-ray

Competitions

Win ‘Bullet Train’ on Blu-ray

Brad Pitt stars in the non-stop thrill ride.

7 days ago
Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows Adam Durtiz / Counting Crows

Music

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows talks ‘Butter Miracle’ EP, tricky setlists & industry changes ahead of their UK tour

Counting Crows are back in the UK soon after what seems like an age - we catch up with Adam Duritz.

1 day ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you