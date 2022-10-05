Patsy Palmer, John Fashanu and Ekin-Su confirmed for ‘Dancing on Ice’ 2023

You know it’s getting close to Christmas when the line-up announcements for ‘Dancing on Ice‘ start, and ITV has confirmed the first three celebs taking part in the 2023 series.

Former ‘EastEnders’ actress Patsy Palmer, football legend John Fashanu and ‘Love Island’ winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are all part of the line-up for the new series.

Talking exclusively to ‘This Morning’, Patsy said: “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun.”

Patsy added: “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

Speaking about signing up for the series, John said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

In an exclusive message on ‘Good Morning Britain’, Ekin-Su said: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

‘Dancing on Ice’, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with a new cast. Eleven celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.