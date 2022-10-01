Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bones and All

Film

‘Bones and All’: see the new trailer and poster

The film arrives in cinemas in November.

Published

A new trailer has been launched for ‘Bones and All’ along with a brand new poster.

From Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures comes ‘Bones and All,’ a movie about love, directed by Luca Guadagnino (‘Call Me by Your Name’), who recently won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the 2022 Venice Film Festival for the film.

‘Bones and All’ is a story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter… as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.

Chalamet and Russell will be joined by a cast that includes André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Mark Rylance, André Holland, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The screenplay is by David Kajganich (‘Suspiria,’ ‘A Bigger Splash’), based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis.

Take a look at the new poster below:

Bones and All
Credit: Warner Bros Pictures UK

‘Bones and All‘ will be released nationwide on 23rd November 2022 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Lindeville album Ashley McBryde Lindeville album

EF Country

Interview: Ashley McBryde takes us on a tour of ‘Lindeville’ as she brings her new album to life

McBryde's third album is a left-turn exploration of southern life in Lindeville

5 days ago
The Suspect Episode 5 The Suspect Episode 5

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 5 recap

The truth came out as Joe finally discovered who was trying to frame him.

5 days ago
Jurassic World: Dominion Jurassic World: Dominion

Competitions

Win a signed ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ poster

We've got one signed poster to give away.

5 days ago
Monarch TV Show Monarch TV Show

EF Country

The ‘Monarch’ TV show cast continue to release original music & iconic cover versions

New music continues to come from Country music TV drama 'Monarch'

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you