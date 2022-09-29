Connect with us

‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 3 coming to Prime Video in December

Jack is back!

Jack Ryan season 3
Credit: Prime Video

The third season of action-packed series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski, is premiering on Prime Video on Wednesday 21st December, 2022. All eight episodes will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Season Three of the action-thriller series finds Jack Ryan on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict.

Jack Ryan season 3
Credit: Prime Video

In addition to Krasinski, also returning for the third season are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November, and joining the cast are new series regulars Nina Hoss as Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television and executive produced by Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, John Krasinski, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay. Additionally, Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce the third season, along with Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

