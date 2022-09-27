Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Premiering on Channel 4 on October 24th – Walter Presents: Arctic Circle

A deadly virus threatens to spread beyond the borders of Lapland in a race against time.

Published

Walter Presents: Arctic Circle
Credit: Walter Presents

Amidst the icy landscapes of Finish Lapland, the blood sample of a woman in a coma contains a deadly virus. A criminal investigation takes a surprise twist in Walter Presents: Arctic Circle.

When police officer Nina Kautsalo finds a Russian sex worker barely alive in an old cabin, a routine blood test reveals that the woman is infected with an unknown pathogen. German virologist from the European Centre of Disease Control, Thomas Lorenz, makes a shocking discovery when he recognises it as an extremely rare and dangerous virus from Yemen that causes miscarriages, foetal deformities, and death.

Walter Presents: Arctic Circle
Credit: Walter Presents

Thomas must travel to Lapland to determine the extent of the problem, while maintaining full secrecy as ordered by the Finnish national police. Investigating a series of murders and a virus that threatens to spread far beyond the borders of Lapland, Nina and Thomas soon find themselves having to stray from the law. They must rely on each other if they are to keep their loved ones safe. But what takes precedence? A deadly virus or an active serial killer?

This gripping crime drama created before the COVID-19 pandemic offers its own interesting take on what might happen when a dangerous virus breaks out – set against the backdrop of the uniquely beautiful and harsh landscape of northern Finland.

First episode launch on Channel 4 – 24th October at 11pm

Boxset available on Walter Presents via ALL 4 on Friday 21st October

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini

EF Country

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Subject to Change’ review

Fascinating album of pure Country joy and skilled Pop influences.

5 days ago
The Suspect Episode 5 The Suspect Episode 5

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 5 preview

Joe tries to convince those around him of the truth.

7 days ago
Tom Baker Doctor Who Tom Baker Doctor Who

TV

Revisiting Tom Baker’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our reviewer reaches the early-1980s and the end of the Fourth Doctor's era.

4 days ago
Beth Nielson Chapman Beth Nielson Chapman

EF Country

Interview: Beth Nielsen Chapman reflects on her career, the craft of writing and new album ‘Crazy Town’

We talk to the Hall of Famer about her new album, 'Crazy Town' and more.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you