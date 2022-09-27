Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

From 21st October on More4 – Walter Presents: Astrid: Murder in Paris

A brilliant, young autistic detective investigates murder on the streets of Paris

Published

Walter Presents: Astrid
Credit: Walter Presents

Set in the French capital, Walter Presents: Astrid: Murder In Paris follows young detective Astrid (Sara Mortensen) as she investigates the most complex murder mysteries!

When Commander Raphaëlle Coste (Lola Dewaere) visits the police records bureau in search of information for one of her enquiries, she has no idea that she is about to have a life-changing encounter. The brilliant young Astrid is autistic and a living encyclopaedia of criminal investigations. She has Asperger’s, which makes her very original and rather finicky in some situations.

Walter Presents: Astrid: Murder in Paris
Credit: Walter Presents

The Commander is investigating a bizarre suicide involving a Colonel who burnt himself alive: the complexities of which require a divergent approach to analysing the evidence which may point to the wrong conclusion. When Astrid gives Raphaëlle a helping hand, the two realize that their perfectly complementary skills are the key to solving cases despite, or even because of, their differences. The two become a formidable duo investigating the most complex and puzzling crimes with fantastic flare!

From 21st October on MORE4 at 9pmBox set available on Walter Presents via All 4 after transmission of first episode.

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini

EF Country

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Subject to Change’ review

Fascinating album of pure Country joy and skilled Pop influences.

5 days ago
The Suspect Episode 5 The Suspect Episode 5

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 5 preview

Joe tries to convince those around him of the truth.

7 days ago
Tom Baker Doctor Who Tom Baker Doctor Who

TV

Revisiting Tom Baker’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our reviewer reaches the early-1980s and the end of the Fourth Doctor's era.

4 days ago
Beth Nielson Chapman Beth Nielson Chapman

EF Country

Interview: Beth Nielsen Chapman reflects on her career, the craft of writing and new album ‘Crazy Town’

We talk to the Hall of Famer about her new album, 'Crazy Town' and more.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you