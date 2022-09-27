From 21st October on More4 – Walter Presents: Astrid: Murder in Paris

Set in the French capital, Walter Presents: Astrid: Murder In Paris follows young detective Astrid (Sara Mortensen) as she investigates the most complex murder mysteries!

When Commander Raphaëlle Coste (Lola Dewaere) visits the police records bureau in search of information for one of her enquiries, she has no idea that she is about to have a life-changing encounter. The brilliant young Astrid is autistic and a living encyclopaedia of criminal investigations. She has Asperger’s, which makes her very original and rather finicky in some situations.

Credit: Walter Presents

The Commander is investigating a bizarre suicide involving a Colonel who burnt himself alive: the complexities of which require a divergent approach to analysing the evidence which may point to the wrong conclusion. When Astrid gives Raphaëlle a helping hand, the two realize that their perfectly complementary skills are the key to solving cases despite, or even because of, their differences. The two become a formidable duo investigating the most complex and puzzling crimes with fantastic flare!

From 21st October on MORE4 at 9pm – Box set available on Walter Presents via All 4 after transmission of first episode.