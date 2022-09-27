Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Available October 21st on All 4 – Walter Presents: Something to Hide

Dramatic new family drama coming your way from Walter Presents.

Published

Walter Presents: Something to Hide
Credit: Walter Presents

The perfectly privileged life of wealthy Frenchman Claude Arbona (Daniel Auteuil) is shattered in ‘Walter Presents: Something to Hide’ when his own grandson accuses him of rape.

Based on a harrowing true story with tragic consequence Walter Presents: Something to Hide follows the turmoil of a family broken by a rape accusation. Mayor of his town, Claude’s life is a success. For his beloved grandson Lucas (Victor Meutelet), life is much less cheerful due to his parents’ divorce. Distraught that his family is torn apart, Lucas becomes violent and ill behaved. When confronted by his mother, he reveals an unimaginable story – that he was raped by his grandfather.

Walter Presents: Something to Hide
Credit: Walter Presents

Highly regarded Claude Arbona is shocked that his greatest ordeal yet is caused by the person he loves most. Subsequently, he finds himself facing the wrath of the law and those who greatly respected him as mayor and potential senator of their beloved town. His marriage, family, career and life are thrown under the harsh light of public opinion as the crude details of this twisted story are revealed. With the beautiful backdrop of the French riviera a dark story unravels – but it is just that…a story?

Is this Lucas’ desperate attempt to bring his parents back into each other’s lives or is it the dark and unthinkable truth?

Box set available on Walter Presents via ‘All 4′ On 21ST October.

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kelsea Ballerini Kelsea Ballerini

EF Country

Kelsea Ballerini – ‘Subject to Change’ review

Fascinating album of pure Country joy and skilled Pop influences.

5 days ago
The Suspect Episode 5 The Suspect Episode 5

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 5 preview

Joe tries to convince those around him of the truth.

7 days ago
Tom Baker Doctor Who Tom Baker Doctor Who

TV

Revisiting Tom Baker’s era of ‘Doctor Who’

Our reviewer reaches the early-1980s and the end of the Fourth Doctor's era.

4 days ago
Beth Nielson Chapman Beth Nielson Chapman

EF Country

Interview: Beth Nielsen Chapman reflects on her career, the craft of writing and new album ‘Crazy Town’

We talk to the Hall of Famer about her new album, 'Crazy Town' and more.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you