Available October 21st on All 4 – Walter Presents: Something to Hide

The perfectly privileged life of wealthy Frenchman Claude Arbona (Daniel Auteuil) is shattered in ‘Walter Presents: Something to Hide’ when his own grandson accuses him of rape.

Based on a harrowing true story with tragic consequence Walter Presents: Something to Hide follows the turmoil of a family broken by a rape accusation. Mayor of his town, Claude’s life is a success. For his beloved grandson Lucas (Victor Meutelet), life is much less cheerful due to his parents’ divorce. Distraught that his family is torn apart, Lucas becomes violent and ill behaved. When confronted by his mother, he reveals an unimaginable story – that he was raped by his grandfather.

Credit: Walter Presents

Highly regarded Claude Arbona is shocked that his greatest ordeal yet is caused by the person he loves most. Subsequently, he finds himself facing the wrath of the law and those who greatly respected him as mayor and potential senator of their beloved town. His marriage, family, career and life are thrown under the harsh light of public opinion as the crude details of this twisted story are revealed. With the beautiful backdrop of the French riviera a dark story unravels – but it is just that…a story?

Is this Lucas’ desperate attempt to bring his parents back into each other’s lives or is it the dark and unthinkable truth?

Box set available on Walter Presents via ‘All 4′ On 21ST October.