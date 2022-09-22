Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Knock at the Cabin

Film

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’: see the trailer and first-look images

Based on the book The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

Published

The debut trailer and first look images have been released for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’.

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

Knock at the Cabin
Credit: Universal Pictures

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, ‘Knock at the Cabin’ stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn (Little Women, Landline) and Rupert Grint (Servant, Harry Potter franchise).

Universal Pictures presents a Blinding Edge Pictures production, in association with FilmNation Features and Wishmore Entertainment, an M. Night Shyamalan film. The screenplay is by M. Night Shyamalan and Steve Desmond & Michael Sherman based on the national bestseller The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay.

Knock at the Cabin
Credit: Universal Pictures

The film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Marc Bienstock (Split, Glass) and Ashwin Rajan (Servant, Glass). The executive producers are Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Ashley Fox.

‘Knock at the Cabin’ will be released nationwide on 3rd February 2023 by Universal Pictures.

In this article:, , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 recap

Joe continued to look for answers as he grew closer to finding out who framed him.

2 days ago
SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x06 SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x06

TV

‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2022 episode 3 preview

The celeb recruits are tested on their resilience.

6 days ago
Dailey & Vincent Dailey & Vincent

EF Country

Dailey & Vincent – ‘Let’s Sing Some Country’ review

An outstanding album of decade-free, classy Country music.

6 days ago
Carly Pearce Carly Pearce

EF Country

Carly Pearce, Islington Assembly Hall, London live review

The country star wowed the audience at her first UK headline show.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you