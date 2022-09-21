Connect with us

‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel coming to Prime Video in January

You are cordially invited to the wedding event of 2023.

Published

Shotgun Wedding
Credit: Ana Carballosa / Prime Video

A release date has been announced for ‘Shotgun Wedding’. The action-packed, sexy romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel will be heading to Prime Video on 27th January, 2023.

In ‘Shotgun Wedding’, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet.

And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first.

The film is directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect, Sisters). It showcases a talented and star-studded ensemble cast, including Jennifer Coolidge, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter, and Lenny Kravitz.

‘Shotgun Wedding’ will be streaming on 27th January, 2023 on Prime Video.

