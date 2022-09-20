Ashley Cooke releases new song ‘back in the saddle’ alongside a cool new video too

Rising country artist Ashley Cooke returns with new music delivering the courageous “back in the saddle,” accompanied by an official music video out now. Directed by Alexa Campbell, Cooke enlists viral TikTok star Tayler Holder to play her coy love interest. After a chance meeting at a bar, the two young singles spend the night getting to enjoy each other’s company with no expectations of where the night may lead.

Filmed at Rebel Ranch in Ashland City, Tennessee the picturesque short film features breathtaking visuals of Cooke in the hills of Tennessee. Full of dreamy forward momentum, the video is rounded out by heart-pumping dance scenes as Cooke and Holder two-step around their previous heartbreak.

Last month, Cooke achieved another milestone when she was invited to open and perform with Luke Bryan in Birmingham, Alabama. Closing out a loaded summer of tour dates with Jordan Davis, Brett Young, and Cole Swindell, Cooke prepares to head out on Swindell’s ‘Back Down To The Bar’ tour this Friday, Sept. 23 in Helotes, Texas. With momentum and critical acclaim incoming the recent Big Loud / Back Blocks Music signee readies new music to be released soon.