Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World

Games & Tech

‘Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World’ set for 2024 – get your first look

Feast your eyes on the first images and footage.

Published

Independent developer Skyward Entertainment has announced that ‘Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World’ will launch in 2024.

The game is a combat-fueled adventure that combines platforming and RPG elements. The game takes inspiration from platformers such as ‘Crash Bandicoot’ and ‘Banjo-Kazooie’ and blends them with RPGs like ‘The Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Bloodborne’.

Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World
Credit: Skyward Entertainment

In ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’, brace for a heroic adventure set in a vast fantasy world where forces of good and evil are in conflict. Players will step into the shoes of a fearless young hero and set forth on an epic journey where they will traverse through a dark parallel world to understand their true purpose.

Your journey through ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’ will require a mix of combat, exploration, puzzle solving and character customisation. On your quest through a land filled with adventure and excitement, you will encounter mettlesome monsters and terrifying bosses. Unleash the power of Manastones to devastate your opponents in glorious battle, defeat them and reap the rewards!

Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World
Credit: Skyward Entertainment

Explore everything from lush forests, to deep caves and far-reaching deserts, or dare to stray from the well-trodden path. ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’s map is interconnected in a “Metroidvania” style giving players incentive to search every nook and cranny to discover secret Treasure Hunts that offer quick, versatile challenges. Collect Mana Beads to increase your character’s level and reveal visions unlocking secrets from a forgotten age.

“With ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’ we wanted to create a truly magical and unique experience,” said Miko Kiuru, Creative Director of Skyward Entertainment. “We’re big fans of classic action-adventures like the Zelda and Metroid series, and particularly love the idea of ‘dark world’ versions of a world you already know, adding an eerie, uncanny twist to what we find familiar. That’s what we wanted ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’ to do as a whole: take a genre you’re familiar with, but give it a fresh perspective with a plethora of discoveries that feel fresh and exciting.”

Watch the trailer for the game at the top of this article.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – her fabulous new album featuring a host of Country artists

Ambitious, audacious and full of gritty humour - what a project this is!

3 days ago
The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 preview

Joe is knocked sideways when an old grudge rears its head.

3 days ago
Robert Galbraith - The Ink Black Heart Robert Galbraith - The Ink Black Heart

Arts

Robert Galbraith – ‘The Ink Black Heart’ review

Cormoran and Robin are hired to unmask an Internet troll.

7 days ago
Ridley - 1x03 Ridley - 1x03

TV

‘Ridley’ episode 3 recap

Ridley looks for the missing brother of a jazz singer.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you