‘Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World’ set for 2024 – get your first look

Independent developer Skyward Entertainment has announced that ‘Second Stone: The Legend of the Hidden World’ will launch in 2024.

The game is a combat-fueled adventure that combines platforming and RPG elements. The game takes inspiration from platformers such as ‘Crash Bandicoot’ and ‘Banjo-Kazooie’ and blends them with RPGs like ‘The Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Bloodborne’.

Credit: Skyward Entertainment

In ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’, brace for a heroic adventure set in a vast fantasy world where forces of good and evil are in conflict. Players will step into the shoes of a fearless young hero and set forth on an epic journey where they will traverse through a dark parallel world to understand their true purpose.

Your journey through ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’ will require a mix of combat, exploration, puzzle solving and character customisation. On your quest through a land filled with adventure and excitement, you will encounter mettlesome monsters and terrifying bosses. Unleash the power of Manastones to devastate your opponents in glorious battle, defeat them and reap the rewards!

Credit: Skyward Entertainment

Explore everything from lush forests, to deep caves and far-reaching deserts, or dare to stray from the well-trodden path. ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’s map is interconnected in a “Metroidvania” style giving players incentive to search every nook and cranny to discover secret Treasure Hunts that offer quick, versatile challenges. Collect Mana Beads to increase your character’s level and reveal visions unlocking secrets from a forgotten age.

“With ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’ we wanted to create a truly magical and unique experience,” said Miko Kiuru, Creative Director of Skyward Entertainment. “We’re big fans of classic action-adventures like the Zelda and Metroid series, and particularly love the idea of ‘dark world’ versions of a world you already know, adding an eerie, uncanny twist to what we find familiar. That’s what we wanted ‘Second Stone: The Legend Of The Hidden World’ to do as a whole: take a genre you’re familiar with, but give it a fresh perspective with a plethora of discoveries that feel fresh and exciting.”

Watch the trailer for the game at the top of this article.