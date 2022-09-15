‘My Policeman’: watch the official trailer for Harry Styles’ upcoming Amazon Original film

The official trailer has been released for director Michael Grandage’s upcoming film ‘My Policeman’.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on 11th September, stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

Written by Ron Nyswaner and based on the book by Bethan Roberts, the film will have its European Premiere at at the 2022 London Film Festival on 15th October. It will then open in cinemas on 21st October and debut globally on Prime Video from 4th November.

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, ‘My Policeman’ follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) – as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.