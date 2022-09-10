‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2022 episode 2 preview

The fourth series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins began last Sunday on Channel 4. A group of 14 celebrities began their attempts to pass SAS selection in the unforgiving and epic terrain of the Jordanian desert.

In episode 1, the theme was Discipline. The episode opened up in the Wadi Rum, Jordan. The celebrities were hooded and made to kneel on the ground to wait for the arrival of the Directing Staff (DS). Ex-special forces soldiers Foxy and Billy arrived by helicopter and inspected each celeb one-by-one.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

They were then all flown to near their base camp where they were made to crawl and bear crawl to meet the other DS Chief Instructor, Rudy Reyes, an ex-US Special Forces operator and Remi Adeleke, a former US Navy SEAL. Here they had to dress in full battle gear and then run to a rendezvous point while carrying their heavy bergens. This also involved scaling a 200-metre scree slope in 40-degree heat.

Once at base they were given a stern briefing by the DS team. This included an explanation of the rules before they were each given a numbered armband. After briefly getting to see their barracks, the celebs were called outside for a beasting. Remi wasn’t happy about how some celebs fidgeted during the briefing. The beasting involved getting submerged in water before rolling around in the sand.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

The first task saw the celebs experience exposure to CS gas. One at a time they had to enter a CS gas-filled compound, remove their gas masks, answer questions and then find an alternate way outside. All of the celebs found the task to be horrendous but some struggled a lot more than others. Number 11, Shannon Courtenay totally panicked and failed the task while Number 5, Fatima Whitbread impressed.

Back at base, the DS held a meeting to discuss the recruits. They decided to bring in number 11, Fatima for questioning. Billy and Foxy explained that she was doing well and asked about her past. She spoke of being abandoned as a baby and how she fell in love with sport after being adopted at the age of 14.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

As the celebs were settling down for bed, the DS called them onto the parade square for a water bottle inspection. Three celebs had failed to keep their bottles filled which led to another beasting for everyone. This started with 20 press-ups followed by laps of the parade square carrying a partner, running on the spot and monkey bars. Number 7, Amber Gill really struggled with the physicality of the task.

The next morning, Rudy expressed his disappointment in what he’d seen so far. The next task began after a 2k run in the desert heat while carrying their bergens. The task was Milling – 1v1 combat. The DS picked pairs who then had to hit each other until they were told to stop. Number 7, Amber went up against number 5, Fatima and both impressed.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

Number 3, Calum Best was pitted against number 11, Shannon. He did as told but she refused to fight back and failed the task. Number 1, Jennifer Ellison was paired against number 2, Pete Wicks. He was upset about fighting a woman and felt really bad when he punched her in the back of the head.

Back at base, the DS held another meeting and decided to talk to Number 2, Pete. They brought him in and he explained that he didn’t like talking about himself. He spoke of struggling to get close to people and that he’d spent most of his time single. He explained how he’d gained a party boy image and done a lot of smoking and drinking. The course had already made him realise how much he’d abused his body and that he wanted to change himself. He listened to the advice given by Billy and Remi.

Credit: Pete Dadds / Channel 4

In episode 2, after a brutal first stage, the 14 celebrity recruits face a series of trust exercises. Trust is the most vital element in the special forces, where hesitation costs lives.

Recruits must jump from a helicopter in pairs before working together to get to shore. When some of the group lose equipment and fail to keep their kit dry, they all have to endure a punishment beasting.

Next, they take the life of a teammate in their hands as one of them freefalls from a 150-foot cliff, being kept from crashing to the ground by their partner. Will actor Jennifer Ellison and reality TV star Ferne McCann overcome their trust issues and self-doubt to complete this phase of the course?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 continues at 9pm Sunday 11th September on Channel 4. Preview the episode with our gallery: