Walter Presents: ‘Inspector Borowski’ season 3 on All 4 this month

The hit series is back for another season later this month.

Published

Walter Presents: Inspector Borowski Season 3
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing season 3 of ‘Inspector Borowski’ to All 4 from 30th September 2022.

The show, created by Elmar Fischer and Marco Wiersch, stars Axel Milberg and Almila Bagriacik.

In the new season the inspector is forced to confront his past, when a long-lost relative mysteriously disappeared.

After receiving a letter from his estranged goddaughter Grete, Borowski (Axel Milberg) begins to uncover a haunted past. A large rift between the inspector and Grete’s family formed as the result of the disappearance of her mother. At the time, Grete’s mother disappeared without a trace and Borowski suspected her husband, and his best Friend, Frank might have killed the woman. The investigation stalled back then, but old conflicts die hard.

Meanwhile, Frank’s new partner Anna is convinced that the missing woman’s ghost is haunting her house and out to get her. She asks Borowski for help, drawing in his colleague detective Mila Sahin (Almila Bagriacik) as well. As a quest for the truth begins secrets are uncovered – will Inspector Borowski finally put this case to rest?

‘Inspector Borowski’ received critical acclaim in Germany including an Adolf Grimme Award nomination for the episode ‘Borowski and the Angel.’

Walter Presents: ‘Inspector Borowski’ is coming to All 4 as a full boxset from 30th September 2022.                             

