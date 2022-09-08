Dolly Parton announces a cross-label greatest hits album in ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’

RCA Records, Dolly Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release ‘Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection’ on Friday, November 18.



Available in digital, CD (in softpak with booklet) and 2LP 12″ vinyl (in gatefold with printed sleeves) configurations, the album can be pre-ordered now



A career-spanning retrospective showcasing 23 essential recordings from 1971-2020, ‘Diamonds & Rhinestones’ includes new liner notes penned by Robert K. Oermann, who collaborated with Dolly on her 2020 autobiography ‘Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics’.



A cross-label anthology, the album brings together, for the first time on one album, recordings originally released on Dolly Records, RCA Victor and Columbia Records, as well as the Butterfly Records digital single, ‘When Life Is Good Again,’ written and recorded in 2020 as Dolly’s musical message of hope to fans as the pandemic rolled in.

Credit: RCA / Dolly Records / Legacy Recordings