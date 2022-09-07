Connect with us

The CMA announces the nominees for the 56th Country Music Association awards

Did your favourite artist get nominated for their best song or album?

Published

CMA Awards
Credit: CMA

The Country Music Association has announced nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” with first-time nominee Lainey Wilson topping the list at six nominations. Other top nominees include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton, along with songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, each with five nominations. Cody Johnson and songwriter/producer Josh Osborne collect four nominations each. Luke Combs, HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Midland, and Carrie Underwood secure three nominations apiece. Vying for the night’s highest honor, reigning Entertainer of the Year Combs is nominated again in the category alongside Lambert, Stapleton, Underwood, and Morgan Wallen. Don’t miss “The 56th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning LIVE from Nashville Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00 – 11:00 PM/EST) on ABC.  


“It’s thrilling to celebrate these deserving nominees while our industry is returning to live music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honouring them this November.” 


THE 56th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – FINAL NOMINEES (by ballot category order):    
 
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

  • Luke Combs   
  • Miranda Lambert    
  • Chris Stapleton  
  • Carrie Underwood   
  • Morgan Wallen 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer  

  • “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 
    Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 
    Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley 
  • “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) 
    Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins 
    Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 
    Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson 
    Producer: Trent Willmon 
    Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 
    Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 
    Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR  
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s) 

  • Growin’ Up – Luke Combs 
    Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton 
    Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews 
  • Humble Quest – Maren Morris 
    Producer: Greg Kurstin 
    Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea 
  • Palomino – Miranda Lambert 
    Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves 
    Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning 
  • Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ – Lainey Wilson 
    Producer: Jay Joyce 
    Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen 
  • Time, Tequila & Therapy – Old Dominion 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion 
    Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank 

SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s) 

  • “Buy Dirt” 
    Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” 
    Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce 
  • “Sand In My Boots”  
    Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne 
  • “Things A Man Oughta Know” 
    Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson 
  • “You Should Probably Leave” 
    Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR   

  • Miranda Lambert 
  • Ashley McBryde 
  • Carly Pearce 
  • Carrie Underwood 
  • Lainey Wilson 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Eric Church 
  • Luke Combs 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Morgan Wallen 

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Lady A 
  • Little Big Town 
  • Midland 
  • Old Dominion 
  • Zac Brown Band 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

  • Brooks & Dunn 
  • Brothers Osborne 
  • Dan + Shay 
  • LOCASH 
  • Maddie & Tae 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)  

  • “Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY 
    Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman 
  • “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood 
    Producer: Michael Knox 
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
    Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
    Producer: Zach Crowell 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

  • Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 
  • Paul Franklin, Steel guitar 
  • Brent Mason, Guitar 
  • Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo 
  • Derek Wells, Guitar 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR   
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)  

  • “I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton) 
    Director: Blake Lively 
  • “Longneck Way To Go” – Midland (featuring Jon Pardi) 
    Director: Harper Smith 
  • “Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson) 
    Director: Michael Monaco 
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 
    Director: Alexa Campbell 
  • “’Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson 
    Director: Dustin Haney 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

  • HARDY 
  • Walker Hayes 
  • Cody Johnson 
  • Parker McCollum 
  • Lainey Wilson 

