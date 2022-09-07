Callista Clark is the latest addition to the Opry NextStage Class of 2022

Today (September 7th) the Grand Ole Opry announced the latest addition to its Opry NextStage Class of 2022 with rising country star Callista Clark. Clark is the fifth act to join the 2022 class that includes Elvie Shane, Morgan Wade, BRELAND and Restless Road. The singer-songwriter will make her NextStage debut with Opry performances on Saturday, September 10th and Friday, September 23rd.



Developed by the Grand Ole Opry, NextStage is an artist discovery program that spotlights Country music’s rising talent and highlights one artist per month with featured original content created by Opry Entertainment Group’s award-winning team, an Opry performance and support across the Opry Entertainment platforms, which include the Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM Radio, Ole Red and Circle Network. Additional artists will be announced in the coming months to complete the year with a total of seven artists.

Watch Callista Clark’s exclusive NextStage acoustic performance of her latest song “Sad” off her debut album below:



At just 18-years-old Clark has laid the groundwork for an extremely successful career ahead of her. Her top 20 debut “It’s ‘Cause I Am,” led her to Country radio’s most successful new artist debut of 2021.

Clark will release her first full-length album ‘Real to Me: The Way I Feel’ (Big Machine Records) on Friday, October 14th. The debut album boasts 10 tracks including her latest single “Gave It Back Broken.” The iHeartCountry On The Verge Artist made her national television debut on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” where she was touted as “the next big thing in Country music” and the momentum continued with Billboard featuring Clark two years in a row on their annual “21 Under 21” list. The artist was also the youngest member ever named to CMT’s Next Women of Country in the 2022 class.



Clark said, “Since my first trip to Nashville when I was 11, the Grand Ole Opry has seemed like the dreamiest stage. I was over the moon when they chose me to be the newest NextStage artist. I am so thankful to have the support of my Opry family.” Interview below: