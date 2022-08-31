Interview: Jim Lauderdale talks about his 35th album, ‘Game Changer’ & the craft of writing

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale released his 35th album, ‘Game Changer’ last week. From rollicking guitar riffs on ‘That Kind of Life (That Kind of Day)’ to the slow, sweet harmonies of ‘I’ll Keep My Heart Open For You,’ ‘Game Changer’ shows off Lauderdale’s ingenuity as a songwriter and producer while re-establishing him as one of Americana’s most steadfast champions. “Country music is constantly evolving, but I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for steel guitar and a Telecaster,” he says. “I have done my job on this record if people who love classic country feel like they can put it on, or have it in their collection, and it would fit right in.” We were thrilled to be able to ask him all about it and more.

How did you choose the songs for this album?

It began with the first song ‘That Kind of life (That Kind of Day)’ I knew it had to be the first song for this record as I was writing. With ‘Friends Again’ I knew it had to be the second song as I was writing it. I’ve been saving ‘Keep it Real’ for a record like this and I knew it had to be the third song. I knew that ‘I’ll keep my heart’ was going to be the very last song. From then I started filling in the other pieces of the puzzle.

You’re known for doing a lot of co-writing. Can you talk about some of your co-writes and co-writers on this album?

On this album, I was fortunate to write with Logan Ledger, Adam Harvey, Odie Blackmon, Faren Rachels, James Slater, Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris, Charles R. Humphrey III, Raghad Tmumen and Sara Douga. Each of them is a great writer and has a style and method of their own and it’s a real pleasure to write with them, inspirational and fulfilling. It is different, I write each of them differently and I’m very grateful to them and for the songs that come out.

How has your songwriting process evolved over time? Are you more disciplined, or do you tend to write as the ideas come to you?

My songwriting has evolved in various ways over the years as I have done more and more of it. I’m not sure if I’m more disciplined, I do try to write the ideas as they come to me or set them aside so I can work on them later.

Relatedly, I once heard Chris Smither say that, while the writing process is mysterious, you learn to “set out traps” to get the muse to visit. What works for you?

Yes, the songwriting process is mysterious, I always say songwriting is an enigma, wrapped in a mystery, wrapped in a buttery, brioche roll (Just kidding). I try to keep my song antennae open so that I will pick up song ideas that are floating around up there in space.

How do you approach making albums differently now that you’re on your 35th?

In some ways, it’s the same from the very first one but on those earlier albums I had all of the songs written in advance and now more and more I’m writing up until and during the recording process.

What advice do you give to younger, aspiring artists?

I’d say you really have to hang in there and not give up during the discouraging times. Savour the good ones when they happen and when the not so good happens keep going and don’t give up.

How did you take of care of yourself during the long hiatus imposed by Covid?

I got into my tai chi and qi gong practice during COVID and took supplemental nutritional mushrooms to boost my immune system.

You are releasing your 35th album. You’ve received awards from the Americana Music Association and a couple Grammys, and been nominated for the 2022 class of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. What goals are you striving toward at this point in your career?

My first album was supposed to come out in 1988 but it didn’t. Since the first one came out in 1991 my goals have been to write better and better songs and make better and better records and put on better and better shows. Those goals are still there.

Are there folks you haven’t written with yet, but would like to?

I’ve been very fortunate to write with so many great writers, I would love to collaborate with Bob Dylan and Loretta Lynn as one of the big ones and there are just too many others to even mention to this page that I would like to write with.

What do you think has allowed you stay in the game for as long as you have?

I think determination to make my own music better.

You’ve written with a wide range of personalities over the course of your career. (Steve Poltz probably occupies a category of personality all on his own.) Can you talk about how you adapt to dealing with those very different personal styles?

I feel that with all of these different personalities of different songwriters I like to listen to their spirit and let their personalities shine through and see what I can add to make it a real collaboration.

I often find insight into myself through my writing. Are you still continuing to learn new things about yourself as a person after doing this for so long? Can you share something you’ve learned?

I’m not sure if it’s through my writing or just living life but I am learning albeit slowly more and more about myself as life goes on and then sometimes those discovers are regretful, sad or optimistic and it makes me wonder what took so long for me to be discovering these things.

You always seem to have something cooking — can you talk about what we might see from you in the future?

Actually, I am working on serval projects in the near future but I have been stopping myself from talking about other projects other than the current record at hand so that I stay with my current music for the present moment.

‘Game Changer’ from Jim Lauderdale is out to stream or buy on all platforms now.