The C2C festival announces its launch night announcement date & plans for 2023

Excitement builds as we move towards the 2023 C2C festival line up announcement.

Published

Ben Earle, one half of the UK’s biggest country music group, The Shires has announced a headline at London’s Bush Hall on Monday 17thOctober to launch next year’s Country To Country Festival.

Ben will be playing a set of brand new songs together with fan favourites in this very intimate setting. Tickets will go on sale Friday 02 September at 10:00 via www.gigsandtours.comwww.ticketmaster.co.ukand www.axs.com.

As part of the UK’s biggest country music export The Shires have achieved incredible success from four consecutive UK Top 5 albums, five #1 UK Country albums, 100 million+ streams to two Gold-certified records. Their authenticity saw them embraced by the Nashville scene, leading to two CMA Awards. Meanwhile, following countless sold-out headline shows, other touring highlights included the C2C Festival and shows as guests to Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and The Corrs.

Ben Earle
Credit: C2C / SJM

The C2C Launch party headlined by Ben Earle starts off the return of Country Music Week. Country Music Week is brought to you by the organisers of the hugely successful Country to Country (C2C) Festival and will feature live shows and unique events across select venues in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

The events will recognise and celebrate emerging artists within the broad spectrum of country music, give fans another opportunity to discover UK and US acts early in their career and connect fans with the stories behind the songs. For more information go to https://c2c-countrytocountry.com/country-music-week/

