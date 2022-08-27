Mysterious platformer ‘Worldless’ announced for PC and Xbox

Thunderful, Coatsink & Noname Studios have announced Worldless – a stylised, turn-based, 2D adventure platformer. The game focuses on a journey for players to grow and discover their true purpose while they attune to a newborn existence based on polarities.

Worldless is set in a nascent existence of polar opposite realities aligned with a common spark. Players will venture into an abstract setting full of entities with opposing goals. One half is fixated on the virtue of their nature, the other is seeking to exchange it for their demise. Polarities attract, resulting in neverending conflict, and the result is the traumatic process of Absorption which sees their very natures exchange. Further still, instability in the process can cause mutations that allure transcendence.

“We are incredibly thrilled to announce that Worldless will be launching in early 2023. We’ve put all our energies into creating a game which transmits our love for videogames and we hope this is shown in this first reveal trailer.” David Sanchez, Producer at Noname Studios

In Worldless, you’ll push forward, learn the nuances of an optimized combat system by mastering your timing and refining your strategies. Absorb enemies to learn new abilities in an ever-expanding skill tree to unlock new ways to explore and add depth to combat encounters. You’ll explore intricate areas filled with secrets, using finesse and fluid action to uncover them, and engage ferocious beings in fast-paced, turn-based action combat.

Bask in an atmospheric, unforgettable setting that inspires and engages, and connect to the deeper meanings of Worldless with a haunting yet beautiful score. Define the undefined and uncover unimaginable possibilities with unique turn-based combat that focuses on action where style and mastery will be heavily rewarded. Jump, dash and even run on water as you navigate through an abstract existence in pursuit of your true purpose.

Worldless is set to launch in 2023 on Xbox & PC. Wishlist the game on Steam or check out the official Worldless website for more information.