Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

Jane Dunn to release “Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate!” in August

The baking favourite has a new book coming out.

Published

Jane Dunn
Credit: Ebury Press

Jane Dunn will release her second book, “Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate!”, on 4th August 2022.

The book is the follow-up to 2021’s “Jane’s Patisserie“, the fastest-selling baking book of all-time, and it’s packed with simple bakes, mouth-watering flavours and iconic treats that will make every day special.

Combining the most popular viral recipes from Jane’s blog, like her Mini Egg NYC Cookies and Kinder Bueno Cheesecake, with 70 new, exclusive recipes requested by her fans, this book delivers on fun, customisable recipes for all bakers. 

Jane's Patisserie: Celebrate!
Credit: Ebury Press

Whether you’re looking for a fancy funfetti sponge cake for a Birthday, or a gooey S’more Muffin to add a little sparkle to your Sunday, this book has everything you need to treat yourself and celebrate every day.

Jane says: ‘I am still in shock over the success of my first book, and I cannot wait to share my new book with everyone – it features so many of my personal favourites, along with so many fan favourites – and every recipe is perfect to celebrate with. I have always made my recipes for special occasions, and the new and exclusive recipes in this book will be loved by everyone!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Jane started her blog, “Jane’s Patisserie” in 2014 after training at Ashburton Chefs Academy. She has baked on This Morning, James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen, and her recipes have been featured in The Times, Fabulous, Cosmopolitan and Baking Heaven Magazine.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Michael Buble Michael Buble

Music

Michael Bublé – ‘Higher’ review

The Canadian superstar is back with a gorgeous collection of songs.

5 days ago
Almost Paradise Almost Paradise

TV

Christian Kane’s ‘Almost Paradise’ to premiere on IMDb TV in April

The show has already been greenlit for a second season.

1 day ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpunk 2077

Games & Tech

Is ‘Cyberpunk’ finally living up to initial expectations?

Since the drama of their release, CD Projekt Red have worked hard to patch all of the issues.

6 days ago
Newark, Newark Newark, Newark

TV

Interview: Nathan Foad discusses creating his upcoming Gold comedy ‘Newark, Newark’

The writer opens up about basing the sitcom on his hometown.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you