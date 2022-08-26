Gayle releases new song ‘god has a sense of humor’

Gayle has released new song ‘god has a sense of humor’ ahead of her performances at Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend.

Available to stream now courtesy of Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records, ‘god has a sense of humor’ is produced by Ryan Linvall (Olivia Rodrigo) and Noah Conrad (Kelsea Ballerini). The song is co-written by Gayle with Linvall and Sarah Solovay (Shawn Mendes).

You can watch the official lyric video for the song at the top of this article.

‘god has a sense of humor’ marks the latest release from Gayle’s upcoming EP, ‘a study of the human experience volume two’, due for release on Friday 7th October 2022. The EP was first heralded earlier in August with the tongue-in-cheek track, ‘indieedgycool’.

Gayle broke through with her track ‘ABCDEFU’, which hit number one in the UK.

The track list for ‘a study of the human experience volume two’ is:

indieedgycool

fmk (with blackbear)

ALEX

15

god has a sense of humor

snow angels