Maluma

Music

Maluma surprises fans with deluxe edition of ‘The Love & Sex Tape’ featuring new single ’28’

The new version features three new tracks.

Published

Maluma has surprised fans with the release of ‘The Love & Sex Tape Deluxe Edition’.

Featuring the eight original songs from ‘The Love & Sex Tape‘, the deluxe edition also includes new tracks ‘Clito’ with Lenny Tavarez, Dalex and Brray, ‘Rulay’ and ’28’.

“I am very excited to share this deluxe edition of The Love & Sex Tape. I hope everyone enjoys the new tracks included in this album that matches my essence in urban music, pure reggaeton and urban flow, adapted to 2022,” Maluma says. 

Maluma has also debuted the music video for ’28’, shot by his own production company Royalty Films and directed by the artist and César “Tes” Pimienta. The video features a collection of special moments for the artist including scenes from his recent Papi Juancho World Tour 2022 as well as clips with his family and his famous pet Buda.

‘The Love & Sex Tape Deluxe Edition’ was produced by Kevin ADG and Chan El Genio (“The Rude Boyz”) and composed by Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma), Edgar Barrera, Julio González Tavares, David Daleccio Torres, Bryan Garcia Quinones, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez, Bryan Snaider Lezcano, Vicente Barco, David Escobar Rivera “DER”, Andrés Uribe, René Cano, Justin Quiles, Lenin Yorney Palacios, José Ángel López Martínez, Jonathan Rivera, Giencarlos Rivera, Orlando Javier Valle Vega (Chencho Corleone), Rafael E. Castillo, Austin Agustín Santos, Salomon Villada, Mauricio Jiménez.

The album cover is a design of his beloved Buda, artistically depicted by renowned contemporary artist, Joseph Klibansky.

‘The Love & Sex Tape’ Deluxe Edition track list is:

  1. Cositas de la USA
  2. Sexo Sin Titulo ft. Jay Wheeler,  Lenny Tavarez
  3. Nos Comemos Vivos ft. Chencho Corleone
  4. Tsunami ft Arcangel, De La Ghetto
  5. Mojando Asientos ft. Feid
  6. La Vida Es Bella
  7. Mal de Amores
  8. Happy Birthday
  9. Clito ft. Lenny Tavarez, Alex y Brray
  10. 28
  11. Rulay

In addition, Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal, Mexico’s first cristalino mezcal, recently announced its newest investor, Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma), his first co-ownership within the spirits category.

Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal is created from cultivated Espadín agave and is matured for approximately six months in charred American oak barrels sourced from renowned U.S. whiskey producers. 

