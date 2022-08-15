Must-watch movies and tv-shows of 2022

As the years go by, the evolution of both movies and tv-shows is just mind-blowing. Not only is it possible to still get a proper wauw-effect from the storytelling in these forms of entertainment. The special effects nowadays are incredible too. If you’re interested in knowing more about epic movies to watch in 2022, this read is for you.

While many people do like the comfort of doing the same things daily, like maybe watching a 90’s tv-show or checking the Cardinals odds, there are also some great things to look forward to in 2022. In this guide, we will take you through some of the movies expected to be a great success this year.

Best rated movies of 2022 – so far!

In 2022 the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ came out, which is the sequel to the movie from the ’80s. As expected, this movie was one that many, many people globally were looking forward to watching. The movie also scored high ranks, so it’s definitely worth a watch.

Another 2022 movie to watch is ‘The Batman’. The movie had its release date on March 22 and ranks quite high on the lists. ‘Jackass Forever’ is worth a watch if you want a big laugh and you have the nerves to watch these funny daredevils during crazy things again. ‘Hustle’ which came out on Netflix, is highly rated and is one of Adam Sandler’s best movies in terms of ratings. Watch a different side of the famous actor, with of course the personality we still know.

If you’re a big fan of the tv-show called ‘Vikings’, you should consider watching the 2022’ movie called ‘The Northman’. This movie stars famous actors like Nicole Kidman and Ethan Hawke and the ratings are pretty great as well.

What to look forward to in 2023

It’s always good to have something to look forward to in the future, also when it comes to great movies. In 2023 there will be some big movie headliners coming out, so you better get them popcorn ready. Movies like ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’ are just some of the movies that will get a lot of attention.

Another Spiderman movie (Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse) is also premiering in 2023 as a sequel to Into the Spiderverse. ‘The Marvels’ is also premiering here. Get ready for a great upcoming movie year in 2023.