Film

‘The Menu’ puts a murderous twist on fine dining in first trailer

Feast your eyes on the terrifying new trailer.

Published

The first trailer has been released for ‘The Menu’ and it looks like fine dining is about to get terrifying.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light and John Leguizamo, the film is directed by Mark Mylod. The screenplay is by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy.

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

By the look of the trailer, ‘The Menu’ is going to be a wild ride with a murderous twist and plenty of drama. Details about the film are thin on the ground at the moment but two posters have been released, which you can see below:

The Menu
Credit: Searchlight Pictures UK
The Menu
Credit: Searchlight Pictures UK

‘The Menu’ will be released in UK cinemas on 18th November 2022.

