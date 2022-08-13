Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Lainey Wilson announces new album and drops new song ‘Watermelon Moonshine’

New music & a role on TV show ‘Yellowstone’ on the way!

Published

Lainey Wilson
Credit: Alyssa Gafkjen

Lainey Wilson has announced that her new album ‘Bell Bottom Country’ will be released on October 28 via BBR Music Group/Broken Bow Records. In celebration of the announcement, the fast-rising star revealed the album cover on the Paramount billboard in Times Square and released a brand-new track from the album, ‘Watermelon Moonshine. Pre-add/pre-save the album now

The album draws its name directly from the name people have come to use to describe the Louisiana native’s unique sound, style and aesthetic — it’s Country, but with a flare. The hotly anticipated album reflects Lainey’s depth and multifaceted character with elements of ‘70s Rock, Funk and Soul but remains Country to the core. Across the 14 songs (all of which she co-wrote, except one cover), Lainey reveals her dynamism and makeup as a woman who is wise, fun, empowering, vulnerable, badass, unceremonious, tenacious and above all else, real. While just as authentic as her critically-acclaimed ‘Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, ‘Bell Bottom Country’ displays Lainey’s immeasurable growth as person, artist and especially as a songwriter that has levelled up since writing the last album.

“I’ve lived quite a bit of life the past few years, and I have a lot more to say,” said Lainey Wilson. “Sure, I love a good pair of bell bottoms, but ‘Bell Bottom Country’ to me has always been about the flare and what makes someone unique — I have really embraced mine, and I hope y’all can hear that across this project.”

Lainey will join the cast of Paramount Network’s mega hit show ‘Yellowstone’ for its fifth season. Lainey will take on the role of Abby, a character Taylor Sheridan (co-creator) crafted specifically for the “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer and will allow her to perform new original music written and recorded by Lainey herself.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Suspect - Aidan Turner The Suspect - Aidan Turner

TV

‘The Suspect’: watch the gripping trailer for Aidan Turner’s new ITV series

Feast your eyes on the brand new trailer.

5 days ago
The Long Road festival The Long Road festival

EF Country

Your guide to getting the best out of the Long Road festival – August 26th to 28th

Who to see and what to do at this year's Long Road festival

4 days ago
Kameron Marlowe Kameron Marlowe

EF Country

Kameron Marlowe announces headline tour ahead of debut album release ‘We Were Cowboys’

Tour dates and pre-release album anticipation for rising Country artist.

4 days ago
Kelsey Waldon Kelsey Waldon

EF Country

Kelsey Waldon – ‘No Regular Dog’ review

Personal, relatable, damn good Country music.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you