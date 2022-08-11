Connect with us

Hamza Yassin is the thirteenth celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The wildlife cameraman and presenter has been confirmed.

Published

Hamza Yassin
Credit: BBC

Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin is the thirteenth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

Yassin said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining ‘Strictly’ 2022.  Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show. I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public. My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance – shake it ‘til you make it!”

Yassin is one of the presenters of BBC’s ‘Animal Park’ and a guest presenter on BBC’s ‘Countryfile’ where he shares his vast knowledge and camera skills. He is well known to younger viewers under the guise of Ranger Hamza, presenting CBeebies live-action show ‘Let’s Go For A Walk’ and new series ‘Ranger Hamza’s Eco Quest’ later this month.

Yassin moved to the Scottish Highlands when he was younger to follow his dream of filming Scottish wildlife and becoming a wildlife cameraman. He has lived there ever since and recently fronted Channel 4 documentary ‘Scotland: My Life in the Wild’ and ‘Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness’, in which he guided celebrity companions on journeys through western and eastern Scotland and the Highlands.  In his spare time, Hamza competes in the Highland Games and enjoys riding the country roads on his motorbike.

The news was revealed this afternoon on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show.

Yassin joins the previously announced Will Mellor, Kym MarshRichie AndersonKaye AdamsJayde AdamsEllie Simmonds OBETyler WestMatt GossEllie TaylorMolly RainfordTony Adams MBE and Fleur East.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will return to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn.

