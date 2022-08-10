Singer and actress Molly Rainford is the tenth celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Singer and actress Molly Rainford is the tenth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

The 21-year-old burst onto TV screens at the age of eleven in 2012, when she became the youngest ever finalist of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Choosing to continue her studies after BGT, Simon Cowell and Sony Music honoured Molly with their first ever drama school scholarship at internationally renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Rainford is currently starring in the lead role as intergalactic pop superstar ‘Nova Jones’ in the hit CBBC show ‘Nova Jones’. This autumn she will be seen across CBBC screens as ‘Nova Jones’ returns for series two and it’s been confirmed that the BBC has already filmed a third series.

Rainford has been shortlisted for best newcomer at the 2022 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards and has released two EP’s, including single ‘Commitment’, which has garnered over two million streams to date.

Rainford said: “I’m so excited to be part of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

The news was revealed this morning on CBBC’s ‘Newsround’.

Rainford joins the previously announced Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds OBE, Tyler West, Matt Goss and Ellie Taylor.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns this autumn to BBC One and iPlayer.