TV

Actor Ellie Taylor is the ninth celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The ‘Ted Lasso’ actor is ready to show off her dance skills.

Published

Ellie Taylor
Credit: BBC

Actor Ellie Taylor is the ninth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

Taylor said: “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m absolutely over the moon to be a part of ‘Strictly’ 2022! I’ve watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a ‘Strictly’ super fan! At the moment I’m focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!”

Taylor began her career as a stand-up comedian after appearing on ITV’s ‘Show Me The Funny’ and has gone on to write and perform five stand-up comedy shows, one of which, ‘Cravings’, streamed on Netflix as part of Comedians of the World. Ellie is known as a regular on the BBC’s ‘Mock The Week’, ‘The Mash Report’ and ‘Live at the Apollo’, ‘Late Night Mash’ on Dave and, most recentlyas a co-host on Channel 4’s ‘The Great Pottery Throw Down’. 

She also stars in Apple TV’s multi-award winning comedy series ‘Ted Lasso’. Taylor’s debut book, ‘My Child and Other Mistakes’, became a Sunday Times bestseller in 2021.

Her forthcoming projects include two brand-new formats as she presents ‘You Won’t Believe This’ (w/t) for Channel 4 and co-hosts ‘Cheat’ alongside Danny Dyer, which is coming soon to Netflix.

The news was revealed this morning on ‘Lorraine’.

Taylor joins the previously announced Will Mellor, Kym MarshRichie AndersonKaye AdamsJayde AdamsEllie Simmonds OBETyler West and Matt Goss.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns this autumn to BBC One and iPlayer.

