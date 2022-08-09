‘Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure’ Coming To Steam Early Access next week

‘Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure’, from independent developer Snowcastle Games, will enter Early Access on 18th August 2022.

Taking inspiration from titles like ‘Animal Crossing’ and ‘Stardew Valley’, ‘Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure’ adds to compelling exploration, resource gathering, crafting and customisation systems with a host of fun gameplay ideas that give this colourful title its own twist.

Befriending local wildlife and using their unique abilities to help you access new areas of the island offers a compelling exploration mechanic unlike anything you’ve seen in the genre before. Expect to encounter perilous pirate camps and battle monsters as you uncover Ikonei Island’s secrets. Perhaps most importantly, look forward to doing all this with your friends! Multiplayer is one of the key features that Snowcastle will add to the game as it builds out the title’s features during Early Access.

Set in the universe of the ‘Earthlock’ RPGs, ‘Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure’ takes the rich world-building and magical setting of the franchise into new territory. As you explore a diverse and intriguing landscape with secrets waiting to be uncovered, you will discover ancient ruins from a bygone civilization and unlock a host of different biomes, ranging from icy mountains and parched deserts, to dense jungles and humid swamps.

Credit: Snowcastle Games

Players will have the opportunity to make the island their own. An upgradable hamlet serves as a base of operations and unique placeable items allow you to customise the island to your liking. That extends to your portable home that can be placed anywhere on the island – decorate it to match your own tastes!

Snowcastle invites players to start offering their feedback now on the Snowcastle Discord. The community will be vital in shaping the tweaks and additions made to the game during its time on Early Access.

“We’re really excited to be so close to having ‘Ikonei Island’ launch on Early Access on August 18th,” said Bendik Stang, Game Director & Co-founder of Snowcastle Games. “We’ve always enjoyed a close relationship with our community, but this Early Access journey is going to allow us to engage with them more directly than ever before. I can’t wait to hear their feedback on our Discord and social media!”

The game will receive a full release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One at a later date.