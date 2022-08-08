Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Old Man’ starring Jeff Bridges coming to Disney+ in the UK in September

The series will debut with two episodes.

Published

The Old Man
Credit: Disney+

‘The Old Man’ will arrive on Disney+ in the UK on 28th September 2022 it has been confirmed.

Starring Jeff Bridges, the series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. The series will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season.

‘The Old Man’ centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla).

When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series. 

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kimberly Kelly Kimberly Kelly

EF Country

The best Country music songs that might have gone under your radar in 2022

Dig into some of the best Country music songs that you might have missed this year.

4 days ago
CMAFest CMAFest

EF Country

CMAFest ’22 airs this week in the USA & UK – Tickets on sale for 2023 too

Highlights of this year's festival to air on both sides of the Atlantic this week.

6 days ago
The Sadies The Sadies

Music

The Sadies – ‘Colder Streams’ review

What a legacy to leave behind following the death of guitarist / vocalist Dallas Good.

6 days ago
The Hunna The Hunna

Music

The Hunna release savage new song ‘Trash’ & Announce UK tour dates

New album, new tour dates & a ferocious attack on the music industry from one of the UK's best rock bands.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you