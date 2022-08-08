‘The Old Man’ starring Jeff Bridges coming to Disney+ in the UK in September

‘The Old Man’ will arrive on Disney+ in the UK on 28th September 2022 it has been confirmed.

Starring Jeff Bridges, the series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry. The series will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season.

‘The Old Man’ centers on Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent Raymond Waters (E.J. Bonilla).

When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant.

Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series.