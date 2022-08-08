Connect with us

KISS presenter Tyler West is the seventh celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

The TV and radio presenter is confirmed.

Tyler West
TV presenter, radio host and DJ Tyler West is the seventh celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

West joins a line-up that includes Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams and Ellie Simmonds OBE.

West said: “I am SO gassed to be joining the ‘Strictly’ family! As I started writing this I already got cramp. It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

West is best known for hosting weekday afternoons on KISS, for which he was nominated for a prestigious ARIA for Best New Presenter in 2020. Having begun his broadcasting career in children’s television, presenting various programming across CBBC, he has hosted MTV News, HQ Trivia and the 2020 EE BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

Last year he launched his first BBC Three series, co-hosting ‘Flat out Fabulous’ as well as becoming the host of ‘The MTV Movie Show’.

The news was revealed this morning (Monday 8th August) on KISS Breakfast with Jordan & Perri.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn.

