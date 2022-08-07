Paralympian Ellie Simmonds OBE is the sixth celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds OBE has been confirmed as the sixth celebrity taking part in the new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

The five-time Paralympic champion and broadcaster joins the previously announced Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams and Jayde Adams.

Simmonds said: “Oh my gosh!! I’m literally bursting with excitement!! It’s been soooo hard keeping this secret as I’ve wanted to tell everyone. I’m going on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’!! I’m a tad nervous too, well more than a tad… I’m absolutely petrified! To be asked to be part of the ‘Strictly’ family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to so much fun. I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, It’s going to be a blast. I’ve been watching ‘Strictly’ from as far back as I can remember; it’s a traditional lead up to Christmas with my family and it’s a genuine privilege to be part of it.”

Simmonds is best known as a gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer. At the age of thirteen she was the youngest British athlete at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing, and won gold medals in the 100m and 400m freestyle events.

In 2012 she achieved gold in the 400m freestyle and the 200m Individual Medley at the Summer Paralympics in London and won a further gold in the 200m Individual Medley at Rio 2016.

In addition she has won ten gold World Championship titles. At the age of 13 she won BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year and a year later, at just 14 years old, she became the youngest person ever receive an MBE. She was elevated to OBE in the 2013 New Year Honours for services to Paralympic sport.

After retiring from competitive swimming in 2020, Simmonds has gone on to present for BBC Sport, most recently for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, as well as making documentaries such as ‘Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?’ for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

She is set to explore disability and adoption in a recently announced ITV film.

The news was revealed this morning on BBC 5 Live Sunday Breakfast.

More celebs will be revealed in the coming days ahead of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returning to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn.