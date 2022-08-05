Radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson is the third celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Radio and TV presenter Richie Anderson is the third celebrity confirmed for the new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

Best-known for his role on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, Anderson is an RTS Award-winning presenter. In May he travelled to Turin to cover the Eurovision Song Contest for the station.

A regular presenter on The One Show, he is often seen on BBC One and was proud to be part of the channel’s recent Platinum Jubilee coverage.

Anderson said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism. I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

The news was revealed this morning on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Anderson joins previously announced celebs Will Mellor and Kim Marsh. ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will return to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn.